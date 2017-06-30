Recent news:

Admiral exits E&S property

David Bull 30 June 2017

WR Berkley subsidiary Admiral Insurance Group has pulled out of the excess and surplus lines (E&S) property market, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Although the carrier had written E&S property for many years, it had been viewed as a "niche business" alongside its main focus on casualty and professional liability lines, according to a market memo seen by this publication.

"While this strategy served us well for a very long time, the property market has undergone many fundamental changes and this strategy is no longer optimal," Admiral president and CEO Scott Barraclough commented in the note.

In the announcement, the executive said Admiral's management team consistently evaluates its business model to ensure its product offerings meet the "high standards" it sets for "mutual success" with its business partners.

As a result of that process, the Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based firm decided to exit the property market, effective immediately, and is no longer accepting new business submissions, it said.

"By exiting the property market, Admiral will be able to better focus on our casualty and professional liability books, thus expanding our already successful business model in those areas.

"Therefore, our casualty and professional liability businesses are unaffected by this decision and we remain extremely positive about these markets and our ability to serve you in them," Barraclough added.

The carrier promised a smooth transition for clients by honouring all outstanding quotes until their natural expiration and providing renewal quotes on all property accounts expiring within the next 60-90 days.

It said it would also retain resources to service all in-force property accounts until their coverage expires.

Admiral had offered capacity of up to $20mn per risk on commercial property placements.

The exit is likely to be seen as further evidence of the challenging underwriting conditions in the ultra-competitive E&S property market. The segment has seen more than four years of significant rate softening.

Over the last year there have been growing signs from underwriters of a willingness to walk away from business as margins approach unsustainable levels.

At the National Association of Professional Surplus Lines Offices annual convention last October, beleaguered carriers were talking about the twin impact of mounting attritional losses and shrinking premium volume.

Meanwhile, "mini-cats" such as flooding, hailstorm and tornado losses, which occupy the grey area between attritional and catastrophe losses, have added to the woes of E&S property insurers.

Admiral declined to comment for this article.