Recent news:

Acrisure expands with Alaska credit union deal

Ted Bunker 22 December 2016

Brokerage group Acrisure has acquired the commercial insurance and benefits business of AlaskaUSA Federal Credit union, adding 52 people to its geographically dispersed operations.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based buyer already has more than 86 platform agencies in over 100 locations. Acrisure employs more than 2,700 people in 26 states.

Acrisure closed the transaction for undisclosed terms on 15 December, according to marketing and communications director Rob Trube. The operations acquired were given the name Insurance Broker of Alaska and are...

