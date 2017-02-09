Recent news:

ACR's Chinese acquirers stress deal commitment

Adam McNestrie 8 February 2017

Chinese municipal government entities Shenzhen Qianhai Financial and Shenzhen Investment have reiterated their commitment to the agreed $1bn acquisition of Asia Capital Re (ACR), with regulatory approvals that had been expected late last year still outstanding.

The 50:50 agreed acquirers stressed that the deal will proceed as planned in a letter to ACR's clients obtained by The Insurance Insider.

Since the deal was agreed the Chinese authorities have introduced new rules that restrict outwards capital flows‎, which are understood to...

