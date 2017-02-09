ACR's Chinese acquirers stress deal commitment

Chinese municipal government entities Shenzhen Qianhai Financial and Shenzhen Investment have reiterated their commitment to the agreed $1bn acquisition of Asia Capital Re (ACR), with regulatory approvals that had been expected late last year still outstanding.
The 50:50 agreed acquirers stressed that the deal will proceed as planned in a letter to ACR's clients obtained by The Insurance Insider.
Since the deal was agreed the Chinese authorities have introduced new rules that restrict outwards capital flows, which are understood to...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership