8 June 2017

ACR appoints ex-Catlin exec Heerasing deputy CEO

Adam McNestrie and Matthew Neill 8 June 2017

Asia Capital Re (ACR) has brought in Bobby Heerasing as deputy CEO as it nears the completion of its long-trailed sale, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The appointment of Heerasing, previously Catlin's chief underwriting officer for Asia Pacific and head of its Singapore office, appears to answer the much-discussed question of who will succeed Hans-Peter Gerhardt as CEO of the reinsurer.

ACR is being sold by its financial backers, including sovereign wealth funds Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Temasek, to Chinese...

