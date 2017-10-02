Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 October 2017

Acquisitive insurers underperform in 2016: WTW

Laura Board 29 September 2017

The share prices of insurers that struck significant acquisition deals last year underperformed their non-acquisitive peers for the first time in six years, according to research from Willis Towers Watson (WTW).

WTW's Insurance M&A Performance Tracker, which the company compiles in partnership with Cass Business School in London and data provider Mergermarket, analysed the share performance of companies which conducted insurance M&A transactions worth at least $50mn.

The performance tracker found that these companies, based on the median movement, underperformed...

