Acquisitive insurers underperform in 2016: WTW

Laura Board 29 September 2017

The share prices of insurers that struck significant acquisition deals last year underperformed their non-acquisitive peers for the first time in six years, according to research from Willis Towers Watson (WTW).



WTW's Insurance M&A Performance Tracker, which the company compiles in partnership with Cass Business School in London and data provider Mergermarket, analysed the share performance of companies which conducted insurance M&A transactions worth at least $50mn.



The performance tracker found that these companies, based on the median movement, underperformed...

