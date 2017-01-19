Recent news:

Achmea extends cat programme as storm losses rise

Dan Ascher and Adam McNestrie 18 January 2017

Dutch insurer Achmea has postponed the renewal of the bulk of its cat reinsurance programme as losses from last year's storms continue to mount, The Insurance Insider understands.

The cover will now renew on 1 July, which will bring it into line with a top layer excess policy that renews on the same date, sources said.

It is understood that Achmea has taken advantage of a six-month extension clause included in its existing reinsurance agreement, which is believed to have...

