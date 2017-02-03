Recent news:

Ace founder Cox dies aged 84

Laura Board 3 February 2017

Ace founding chairman John Cox has died at the age of 84, Chubb announced today.

Cox helped shape the modern P&C industry and was a key force in the creation of a company that just over a year ago closed the $29.5bn purchase of Chubb, whose name Ace took.

Chubb chairman and CEO Evan Greenberg said Cox was a "respected and accomplished industry leader of his generation".

He added: "Those who knew and worked with John remember him giving generously...

