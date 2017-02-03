Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 February 2017

Search archive

Ace founder Cox dies aged 84

Laura Board 3 February 2017

Ace founding chairman John Cox has died at the age of 84, Chubb announced today.

Cox helped shape the modern P&C industry and was a key force in the creation of a company that just over a year ago closed the $29.5bn purchase of Chubb, whose name Ace took.

Chubb chairman and CEO Evan Greenberg said Cox was a "respected and accomplished industry leader of his generation".

He added: "Those who knew and worked with John remember him giving generously...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π