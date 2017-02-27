Recent news:

Above-forecast Ogden rate cut to hit insurers

Laura Board 27 February 2017

The UK government shocked carriers today by announcing a far steeper-than-expected cut to the discount rate shaved off lump-sum personal injury compensation, to send shares in the sector down as Novae and Direct Line gave profit warnings.

Justice Secretary Liz Truss cut the so-called Ogden rate from 2.5 percent to minus 0.75 percent, in a move described by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) as "crazy".

The cut - which will impact the levels of reserves that must be carried...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership