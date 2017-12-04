ABIR taps ex-NAIC chief to replace retiring Kading

The Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) named
former National Association of Insurance Commissioners president
John Huff to lead the advocacy group as long-time CEO Bradley
Kading prepares to step down.
Kading "elected to retire after successfully leading ABIR for 12 years," the group said today. The change will formally take place on 1 January.
"Since assuming leadership of ABIR in 2005, Brad has been a major contributor to the Bermuda reinsurance market's success," said Kevin O'Donnell, the RenaissanceRe...
