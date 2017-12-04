Recent news:

ABIR taps ex-NAIC chief to replace retiring Kading

Ted Bunker 4 December 2017

The Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) named former National Association of Insurance Commissioners president John Huff to lead the advocacy group as long-time CEO Bradley Kading prepares to step down.



Kading "elected to retire after successfully leading ABIR for 12 years," the group said today. The change will formally take place on 1 January.



"Since assuming leadership of ABIR in 2005, Brad has been a major contributor to the Bermuda reinsurance market's success," said Kevin O'Donnell, the RenaissanceRe...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership