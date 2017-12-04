Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 December 2017

ABIR taps ex-NAIC chief to replace retiring Kading

Ted Bunker 4 December 2017

The Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers (ABIR) named former National Association of Insurance Commissioners president John Huff to lead the advocacy group as long-time CEO Bradley Kading prepares to step down.

Kading "elected to retire after successfully leading ABIR for 12 years," the group said today. The change will formally take place on 1 January.

"Since assuming leadership of ABIR in 2005, Brad has been a major contributor to the Bermuda reinsurance market's success," said Kevin O'Donnell, the RenaissanceRe...

