Recent news:

ABI warned government about flammable cladding

Laura Board 26 June 2017

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) said it warned the UK government as recently as May about the risk of fire being spread by external cladding made from combustible material.

The warning, which was first reported by the Insurance Post, came the month before the fire at Grenfell Tower in north Kensington left at least 79 occupants missing, presumed dead, and scores homeless.

The ABI issued the warning in its response to the government's Housing White Paper, the industry body...

