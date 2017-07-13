Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 July 2017

A&H merry-go-round continues with Ing departure

Charlie Thomas 13 July 2017

Tom Ing, senior accident and health (A&H) underwriter at CV Starr, has resigned from the company, The Insurance Insider understands.

It is strongly believed that Ing is set to reappear at Barbican, which would mark the first meaningful entry into A&H by the London-based carrier.

However, Ing has also been linked with opportunities at other outlets in EC3, including Swiss Re's London operation and Hamilton at Lloyd's.

Hamilton at Lloyd's lost its A&H head, Laura Owen, last month.

Ing's departure...

