A&H merry-go-round continues with Ing departure

Tom Ing, senior accident and health (A&H) underwriter at CV
Starr, has resigned from the company, The Insurance
Insider understands.
It is strongly believed that Ing is set to reappear at Barbican,
which would mark the first meaningful entry into A&H by the
London-based carrier.
However, Ing has also been linked with opportunities at other
outlets in EC3, including Swiss Re's London operation and
Hamilton at Lloyd's.
Hamilton at Lloyd's lost its A&H head, Laura Owen, last
month.
Ing's departure...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership