News digest

1 August 2017

1 August 2017

Noonan on Lloyd's
Validus CEO Ed Noonan said he was encouraged by Lloyd's drive to improve syndicates' underwriting performance as he reported that premium rates at Lloyd's unit Talbot had fallen sharply this year.
He said conversations with Lloyd's had "given us a bit of optimism", according to a second quarter conference call transcript compiled by Seeking Alpha. "They have changed the planning process this year, they have changed the capital standard process this year in ways that we think...

This article was published as part of issue August 2017/1

