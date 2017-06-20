Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

20 June 2017

ILS manager Twelve loses investment head Butler

Fiona Robertson 20 June 2017

The head of investment management at insurance-linked securities (ILS) manager Twelve Capital, John Butler, is leaving the firm, sister publication Trading Risk reported yesterday.

His next move is not known, although it is understood he will be based in his home town of Dublin.

Butler has worked at Twelve Capital, commuting between the firm's London and Zurich offices, for almost five years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His responsibilities included sourcing and analysing business for the firm's reinsurance and insurance...

This article was published as part of issue June 2017/3

