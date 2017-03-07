Recent news:

News digest

7 March 2017

Calamos behind Exin

Calamos Asset Management, the Chicago-based investment vehicle run by Greek-American billionaire John Calamos, is the cornerstone backer for Matt Fairfield's broad-based (re)insurance start-up Exin, The Insurance Insider revealed on 3 March.

Calamos, which was taken private from the Nasdaq late last month, is understood to have pledged EUR700mn ($736mn) to Fairfield's vehicle, with potential for additional deal-specific finance to be allocated.

PPL adds marine

Electronic insurance exchange Placing Platform Ltd (PPL) has begun taking marine business, belying...

