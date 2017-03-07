News digest

Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 March 2017

Calamos behind Exin
Calamos Asset Management, the Chicago-based investment vehicle run by Greek-American billionaire John Calamos, is the cornerstone backer for Matt Fairfield's broad-based (re)insurance start-up Exin, The Insurance Insider revealed on 3 March.
Calamos, which was taken private from the Nasdaq late last month, is understood to have pledged EUR700mn ($736mn) to Fairfield's vehicle, with potential for additional deal-specific finance to be allocated.

PPL adds marine
Electronic insurance exchange Placing Platform Ltd (PPL) has begun taking marine business, belying...

This article was published as part of issue March 2017/1

