Recent news:

Onex puts $4bn price tag on USI: report

Dan Ascher 13 January 2017

Private equity firm Onex is targeting a $4bn valuation in the sale of USI, the American insurance broker it bought in 2012, according to a report from Reuters.



The news service said that Onex was working with Bank of America on an auction process. However, it added that there was no certainty around a deal.



The price would provide a significant mark-up on the $2.3bn Onex paid for the broker when it acquired it from Goldman Sachs in November 2012...

