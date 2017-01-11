Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 January 2017

Search archive

News digest

10 January 2017

PA market faces $35mn baseball claim
The personal accident market is bracing itself for a $35mn permanent total disablement loss from US baseball team the Texas Rangers following the career-ending injury of player Prince Fielder, The Insurance Insider revealed on 6 January.
Industry sources have indicated that US carrier Tokio Marine HCC is the lead insurer on the policy, which is understood to have a limit of around $35mn.
Tokio Marine HCC is believed to have retained some of the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue January 2017/2

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π