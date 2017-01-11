News digest

Recent news:

10 January 2017

PA market faces $35mn baseball claim

The personal accident market is bracing itself for a $35mn permanent total disablement loss from US baseball team the Texas Rangers following the career-ending injury of player Prince Fielder, The Insurance Insider revealed on 6 January.

Industry sources have indicated that US carrier Tokio Marine HCC is the lead insurer on the policy, which is understood to have a limit of around $35mn.

Tokio Marine HCC is believed to have retained some of the...

