Recent news:

2017 'one of the costliest years on record': Beale

Bernard Goyder 1 December 2017

Lloyd's CEO Inga Beale has described 2017 as "one of the costliest years on record" for the market, after hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, the Lloyd's CEO said that Lime Street was still "trying to count the cost" of the worst hurricane season in over a decade.

"When you see some of the tragic scenes of people trying to put their lives back together, you see how difficult it is to make a final...

