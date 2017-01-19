Recent news:

2017 IG reinsurance allows insurers to cover Iran oil shipments

Ted Bunker 17 January 2017

The 2017 reinsurance programme for the International Group (IG) of protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs has excluded US-domiciled reinsurer participation in a move that will allow shipping insurers to get around US sanctions and cover oil shipments by Iran, Reuters reported.

The new arrangements are meant to patch together near-normal cover for Iranian cargoes above the roughly $830mn per ship provided last year under "fall back" plans, Reuters said. That coverage was inadequate for some shippers, who shunned Iranian cargoes...

