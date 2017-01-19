Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 January 2017

2017 IG reinsurance allows insurers to cover Iran oil shipments

Ted Bunker 17 January 2017

The 2017 reinsurance programme for the International Group (IG) of protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs has excluded US-domiciled reinsurer participation in a move that will allow shipping insurers to get around US sanctions and cover oil shipments by Iran, Reuters reported.

The new arrangements are meant to patch together near-normal cover for Iranian cargoes above the roughly $830mn per ship provided last year under "fall back" plans, Reuters said. That coverage was inadequate for some shippers, who shunned Iranian cargoes...

