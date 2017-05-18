Recent news:

Unsettling evidence on London future: Beale

Bernard Goyder and Adam McNestrie 18 May 2017

Lloyd's CEO Inga Beale has urged underwriters not to be complacent about London's future and warned that there is a risk of decline if it fails to embrace change.

In a letter to Lloyd's managing agency executives on 9 May, seen by The Insurance Insider, Beale said the updated London Matters report provided "some unsettling evidence of where London is under intense pressure".



Beale called on market participants to "redouble" efforts to modernise and improve the market.

The report, commissioned...

