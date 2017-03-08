Recent news:

Record year for cyber claims points to crime exposures

Catrin Shi 8 March 2017

The cyber claims experience in 2016 suggests the line of business behaves far more like a crime product than a liability product in terms of losses, panellists said yesterday at an Advisen cyber conference in London.

James Burns, cyber product leader for managing general agent CFC Underwriting, said 2016 had been a "record" year for claims notifications at the firm, which specialises in cyber cover for small and medium enterprises.

"Cyber is not primarily a liability product," he said. &qu...

