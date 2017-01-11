Recent news:

(Re)insurers to count cost of rising inflation

Laura Board 10 January 2017

After years of lacklustre price growth, accelerating inflation, particularly in the US and the UK, has re-emerged on the insurance radar.

Willis Re CEO John Cavanagh earlier this month called faster inflation an "unhelpful trend" that could pressure reserves, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analysts warned this week of higher claims costs resulting from the price uptick.

In the US, analysts expect this year and the next to mark the first sustained period with inflation above 2 percent since before...

