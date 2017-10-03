Recent news:

(Re)insurer disclosures on Q3 cats begin in earnest

Iulia Ciutina 3 October 2017

With the third quarter now in the books and (re)insurers obliged to quantify their losses for investors during reporting season, a number have started to pre-announce their expected share of the glut of cat losses.

The vast majority of the (re)insurers that disclosed their loss estimates had absorbed losses from Hurricane Harvey. The Category 4 storm hit Texas on 25 August, with RMS predicting the event would cost insurers between $25bn and $35bn, while AIR Worldwide estimated losses at more...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password