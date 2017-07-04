Recent news:

Over-investment stifling upstream energy price rises: JLT

Matthew Neill 4 July 2017

Surplus capacity caused by "blatant over investment" by capital providers is to blame for the persistent rate reductions in the upstream energy market, according to JLT.

In its quarterly energy insurance newsletter, the broker said the insufficient premium levels in the market demonstrated how oversubscribed the class was.

Click to enlarge However, upstream carriers have also been hit by a change in base demand for the product, the report noted, with the fifth-largest integrated oil company - which JLT did...

