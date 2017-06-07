Recent news:

Introverted (re)insurance industry holding itself back: Mendel

Catrin Shi 7 June 2017

The "introverted and insular" attitude of the traditional (re)insurance industry is making it vulnerable to disruption by InsurTech firms, Bought by Many founder and co-CEO Steven Mendel has claimed.

Speaking at The Insurance Insider's InsiderTech London event today, the executive said the industry was constraining itself from being truly innovative, in part because it cannot decide if InsurTech companies are friend or foe.

"It's incredibly interesting that businesses like [start-up InsurTech firms] Trov and Bought By Many exist," Mendel said...

