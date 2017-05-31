Recent news:

Double dip Florida renewal sends rates down 5-7.5%

David Bull, Adam McNestrie, Fiona Robertson and Dan Ascher 31 May 2017

A depressing picture has emerged for property catastrophe reinsurers in the key 1 June Florida renewals with a re-acceleration of softening that has shattered underwriters' hopes that a floor on pricing was in sight.

This time last year The Insurance Insider reported that rate reductions had coalesced in the 2.5 to 5 percent range, representing a slowdown in softening from the 2015 renewal, and an increasingly differentiated approach from reinsurers to the quality of cedants.

But a survey of underwriters...

