Recent news:

$300mn workers' comp scheme laid bare in California

Ted Bunker 6 June 2017

A massive workers' compensation fraud ring included 10 Los Angeles lawyers who collaborated with a pair of business owners to recruit thousands of mainly Spanish-speaking immigrants to make bogus injury claims which may have totalled more than $300mn, authorities said yesterday.

One of the businesses allegedly involved opened in 2005, according to Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas. Investigators say they were tipped off to the scheme three years ago by an insurer they didn't identify.

The business at the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership