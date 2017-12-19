Recent news:

Markel Catco lifts loss reserves in response to October wildfires

Lucy Jones 19 December 2017

Markel Catco has increased its loss reserves for its Catco Reinsurance Opportunities Fund by 4.4 percent of net asset value (NAV) in response to October's California wildfires.

When added to reserves applied for the HIM losses, this brings the fund's total loss reserves to 24.4 percent of NAV.

The insured losses for the October wildfires are now estimated at $9.4bn, California's insurance commissioner has said.

An initial loss reserve of 6 percent of net asset value was established for the...

