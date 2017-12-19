Recent news:

UPC raises $150mn in debt deal

Lucy Jones 19 December 2017

United Insurance Holdings (UPC Insurance) has raised $150mn through a public debt offering, which the Floridian carrier has said will enable it to participate in future opportunities.

"We came out of the record-setting 2017 hurricane season in a very strong financial position, so we did not need to do this offering to replenish capital," said UPC CEO John Forney.

"Instead, we plan to use the proceeds to take advantage of the many growth opportunities we anticipate in the coming months...

