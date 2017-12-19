Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

19 December 2017

Covea cat bond settles below price target

Lucy Jones 19 December 2017

Covea Group's first cat bond has settled below the lower end of initial price targets, according to Trading Risk sources.

The EUR90.0mn ($106.8mn) Hexagon Re - which is named after the shape of France - will cover a number of the group's subsidiaries across France, Monaco and Andorra and will trigger on an ultimate net loss annual aggregate basis.

The bond is not a true test of rates following the recent hurricanes as it covers French, not US, windstorm, which...

This article was published as part of issue December 2017/3

