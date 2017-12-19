Covea cat bond settles below price target

Covea Group's first cat bond has settled below the lower end of initial price targets, according to Trading Risk sources.
The EUR90.0mn ($106.8mn) Hexagon Re - which is named after the shape of France - will cover a number of the group's subsidiaries across France, Monaco and Andorra and will trigger on an ultimate net loss annual aggregate basis.
The bond is not a true test of rates following the recent hurricanes as it covers French, not US, windstorm, which...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership