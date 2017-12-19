Recent news:

Disclosed post-HIM capital raises near $4bn

Lucy Jones and Sofia Geraghty 19 December 2017

At least $3.8bn of new capital has been raised in the space following significant losses from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria (HIM), according to Trading Risk data.

And while the anticipated rate hardening has not attracted opportunistic fundraising on the scale seen after 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, it may have boosted investment vehicles already in train, sources said.

Of the disclosed fundraises - many are not visible - Markel Catco has raised the most at $2.3bn via its London Stock...

