Recent news:

Workers comp impairments recede: AM Best

Ted Bunker 19 December 2017

Workers' compensation insurers accounted for about a quarter of the 354 US P&C carrier impairments recorded over the past 17 years, according to AM Best data.

Over half of the impairments of workers' comp insurers occurred from 2000 to 2005, when the segment comprised almost one-third of the 163 total impairments, AM Best said in a report on P&C industry impairments from 2000 through 2016.

Those years also marked the tail end of a long period when the average workers&...

