Recent news:

UK regulators ease introduction of conduct and certification regime

Laura Board 19 December 2017

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have offered leeway on the incoming Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR) with the promise of an implementation period and relief for some companies from certain requirements.

The SM&CR will replace the Senior Insurance Managers Regime (SIMR) for large insurers and capture brokers and small insurers that were previously unaffected by SIMR for the first time.

It will encompass an estimated 50,000 companies in the sector, up from less than...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password