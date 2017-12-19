Recent news:

Brexit relocations raise prospect of VAT hit

Laura Board 19 December 2017

UK insurers looking to establish infrastructure-light entities in the EU because of Brexit while servicing them from Britain could face hefty VAT bills, tax experts have warned.

While insurance intermediation is generally VAT-exempt in the EU, VAT on back-office services such as policy administration, loss-adjusting and claims handling is typically payable.

This distinction was crystallised in a 2016 European Court of Justice ruling in relation to Polish claims handler Aspiro. However, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has quietly ignored this...

