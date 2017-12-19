Recent news:

Edison puts excess casualty market on wildfire alert

David Bull 19 December 2017

Electricity supplier Edison's statement last week that it believes its facilities are being investigated as a possible cause of the ongoing Southern California wildfires has raised the possibility of another painful blow for casualty underwriters.

There are already fears in the relatively concentrated market covering the peril that losses from October's wildfires will burn through Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)'s $850mn general liability programme.

The Aegis-led PG&E tower includes around $200mn of limit from Berkshire Hathaway, which is the biggest...

