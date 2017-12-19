Ogden limbo leads to tough stance at 1.1 renewals

Ogden rate uncertainty is giving reinsurers ammunition on motor excess of loss (XoL) renewals after intervention from a committee of lawmakers threatened to delay promised reforms.
The government in September proposed reforms that it said would lift the rate to between 0 percent and 1 percent. However, it has yet to introduce legislation.
The Justice Select Committee (JSC) last month called for more research about how recipients invest lump-sum personal injury compensation and suggested the 1 percent upper-end rate mooted...
If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership