19 December 2017

Ogden limbo leads to tough stance at 1.1 renewals

Laura Board 19 December 2017

Ogden rate uncertainty is giving reinsurers ammunition on motor excess of loss (XoL) renewals after intervention from a committee of lawmakers threatened to delay promised reforms.

The government in September proposed reforms that it said would lift the rate to between 0 percent and 1 percent. However, it has yet to introduce legislation.

The Justice Select Committee (JSC) last month called for more research about how recipients invest lump-sum personal injury compensation and suggested the 1 percent upper-end rate mooted...

This article was published as part of issue December 2017/3

