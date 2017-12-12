Recent news:

Analysts: ILS could take 15-25% of 2017 cat losses

Fiona Robertson 12 December 2017

The ILS sector could cover as much as 15-25 percent of insured claims resulting from this year's catastrophes, according to analysts.

However, disclosures to date indicate its share will fall at the lower end of expectations.

The 25 percent figure, equating to $20bn-$25bn of an $80bn-$100bn industry loss, was cited by AM Best chief rating officer Stefan Holzberger.

However, Horseshoe CEO Andre Perez said the market might take around $15bn, or 15 percent of a $100bn loss tally.

As the...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password