12 December 2017

Validus Re seeks $325mn from first bond

Sofia Geraghty 12 December 2017

Validus Re is targeting $325mn from its first cat bond, Tailwind Re, which is an annual aggregate transaction, according to Trading Risk sources.

The industry loss bond will cover named storms and earthquakes in the US with the addition of Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and Canada.

It will cover the group's subsidiaries Talbot and Western World, but not AlphaCat.

This comes after Validus Group drew down significantly on its retrocession programme following the third quarter losses.

Validus reported...

This article was published as part of issue December 2017/2

