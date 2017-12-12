Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

InsurTech market will see high-profile failures: experts

Catrin Shi and Dan Ascher 12 December 2017

The development of the global InsurTech market is reaching a turning point and some high-profile start-ups will fail, delegates at InsiderTech New York heard last week.

About 200 attendees gathered at The Insurance Insider's second New York-based InsurTech event, which featured insights from Lightbank principal Rick Zullo, Nephila managing partner Barney Schauble and Oak HC/FT's Andrew Robinson, among others.

The InsurTech space has seen a boom in start-ups in the past two years. According to figures from venture investing firm...

This article was published as part of issue December 2017/2

