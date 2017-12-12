Recent news:

US nationwide insurers post largest net California wildfires hit

Iulia Ciutina 12 December 2017

US nationwide carriers recorded the largest net exposures to losses from the wildfires that struck California in October relative to the P&C industry's other peer groups.

Travelers and Allstate, both among the top 10 writers of primary insurance in the Golden State, posted the biggest hits relative to shareholders' equity from the wildfires.

Click to enlarge Travelers pre-announced estimate was of claims ranging from $525mn to $675mn, with the loss midpoint of $600mn equivalent to 2.5 percent of the carrier&#...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password