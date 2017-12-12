Recent news:

US commercial rates changed little in Q3: Willis & CIAB

Ted Bunker 12 December 2017

Primary commercial pricing remained little changed in the US during the third quarter, according to two recent surveys.

While differing in terms of direction, both Willis Towers Watson's Commercial Lines Insurance Pricing Survey, or Clips report, and the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers (CIAB) poll showed rates during the third quarter were roughly stable overall.

The Clips report showed pricing changed by less than 1 percent, with the only significant increase occurring in commercial auto cover. Most other rates...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password