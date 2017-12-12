Recent news:

Brokers ask for more time in FCA wholesale market probe

Laura Board 12 December 2017

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set an unrealistic deadline for a key fact-finding exercise that forms part of its wholesale insurance market study, the London & International Brokers' Association (Liiba) has argued.

The FCA said last month the study would focus on market power, conflicts of interest and conduct within a sector which it argues has undergone a sea-change since the-then Financial Services Authority examined the market a decade ago.

The regulator recently sent a request for information to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password