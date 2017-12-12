Recent news:

Liberty's Brexit redomicile signals PRA leeway on branches

Laura Board 12 December 2017

Liberty Specialty Markets' (LSM) decision to redomicile its UK insurance company to Luxembourg bodes well for other Brexit restructurings premised on transforming the core UK business into a branch.

The carrier on Friday (8 December) provided further detail of its plan to retain European Economic Area (EEA) market access after Brexit. Rather than creating a new EU-located insurance company to serve the EEA from Luxembourg - the destination it chose in July - LSM will instead redomicile the UK business...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password