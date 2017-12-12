Liberty's Brexit redomicile signals PRA leeway on branches

Liberty Specialty Markets' (LSM) decision to redomicile its UK insurance company to Luxembourg bodes well for other Brexit restructurings premised on transforming the core UK business into a branch.
The carrier on Friday (8 December) provided further detail of its plan to retain European Economic Area (EEA) market access after Brexit. Rather than creating a new EU-located insurance company to serve the EEA from Luxembourg - the destination it chose in July - LSM will instead redomicile the UK business...
