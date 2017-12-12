Recent news:

Opinion: The AJ Gallagher crackdown

Adam McNestrie 12 December 2017

Can you have a true entrepreneurial sales culture and all of the benefits of corporate control and strategy?

That's what you have to ask yourself when you look at AJ Gallagher's attempts to cut out third party wholesalers in London.

There are major rewards if AJ Gallagher can reduce the amount of brokerage that leaks from its retail network - which is far larger than initially suggested (easily high tens of millions of pounds of brokerage).

But to achieve that...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership

Email Address Password