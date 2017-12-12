Recent news:

AJ Gallagher plans to cut out London wholesale market

Adam McNestrie 12 December 2017

Global broker AJ Gallagher is seeking to stem the leakage of brokerage to other independent intermediaries by demanding that its brokers use in-house capabilities to help clients access the London market.

As revealed by The Insurance Insider last week, the initiative - which will see AJ Gallagher cut off trading relationships with third party wholesale brokers in London - applies to both business that comes directly from an AJ Gallagher retail office and any business routed by a non-London wholesaler...

