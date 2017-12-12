Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

Search archive

Opinion: Brave new Lloyds

Charlie Thomas 12 December 2017

Lloyd's new outlook is less a change in direction and more a change in tone. Performance management director Jon Hancock has made it clear he's still intent on safeguarding the Lloyd's Central Fund, but he's also making positive noises about allowing growth where it makes sense.

This year's round of pre-emptions is certainly evidence of that, but for a number of these new syndicates, in-principle approval was given before this year's trio of hurricanes encouraged underwriters to loosen their pens,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue December 2017/2

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π