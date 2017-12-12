Recent news:

Opinion: Brave new Lloyds

Charlie Thomas 12 December 2017

Lloyd's new outlook is less a change in direction and more a change in tone. Performance management director Jon Hancock has made it clear he's still intent on safeguarding the Lloyd's Central Fund, but he's also making positive noises about allowing growth where it makes sense.

This year's round of pre-emptions is certainly evidence of that, but for a number of these new syndicates, in-principle approval was given before this year's trio of hurricanes encouraged underwriters to loosen their pens,...

