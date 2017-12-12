Recent news:

Lloyds signals growth with wave of start-ups

Charlie Thomas 12 December 2017

Next year is on course to be the busiest since 2013 for start-ups at Lloyd's, following a swathe of approvals for both full syndicates and special purpose arrangements (SPA).

Lloyd's is currently on course to mint nine syndicates for the 2018 year of account (YoA), with question marks still surrounding the future Lloyd's ambitions of Shariah specialist Cobalt.

That would make it the busiest year for approvals since 2013, with only 2015 coming close with six approvals granted, according to...

