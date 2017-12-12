Recent news:

Trade credit insurance in the spotlight after claims

Bernard Goyder 12 December 2017

The UK trade credit insurance market has been hit by a series of claims in recent months, prompting discussions on potential rate increases.

The collapse of the cigarette and food wholesaler Palmer & Harvey (P&H) followed the high-profile demise of charter airline Monarch in October.

An estimate by the Association of British Insurers (ABI) put the cost of the P&H bankruptcy to trade credit insurers at £100.0mn ($133.6mn).

Other firms to tumble into administration included furniture chains Multiyork and Feather...

