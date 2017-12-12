Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

12 December 2017

Cincinnati Re adds Lazzaro as growth gathers pace

David Bull 12 December 2017

Cincinnati Re has hired Bill Lazzaro from Hiscox Re as it continues to build out its management team and execute an allocated capital strategy that has delivered strong top-line growth over the last year, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

The executive joins as managing director, head of business development and deputy head of property treaty reinsurance. At Hiscox Re he was most recently product development leader and senior underwriter in Bermuda.

Lazzaro, who previously worked at broker Aon Benfield, joins...

