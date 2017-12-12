Recent news:

Diesel fume exposure could trigger wave of EL claims

Catrin Shi 12 December 2017

Insurers and legacy carriers could see increased claims on old liability policies as a result of workers' exposure to diesel fumes, law firm Weightmans has warned.

In a white paper on diesel fume litigation, Weightmans noted that it was already aware of a handful of cases in the employers' liability (EL) field in relation to diesel fume exposure.

These include claims related to asthma arising out of warehouse exposure, an agricultural worker exposed to diesel fumes from an engine situated...

