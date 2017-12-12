Floridians reinsurance towers largely intact post-HIM: KBW

The reinsurance towers of Floridian homeowners' insurers have only been eroded by less than 15 percent following hurricanes Harvey and Irma, according to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW).
KBW analyst Meyer Shields said in a 4 December note that his Floridian peer group - which encompasses Universal, HCI Group, United Insurance, Heritage and Federated National - had been impacted by the storms, but the resultant reinsurance rate increases at 1 June should not concern investors.
"A portion of their coverage...
