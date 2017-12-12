Recent news:

Floridians reinsurance towers largely intact post-HIM: KBW

Catrin Shi 12 December 2017

The reinsurance towers of Floridian homeowners' insurers have only been eroded by less than 15 percent following hurricanes Harvey and Irma, according to Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW).

KBW analyst Meyer Shields said in a 4 December note that his Floridian peer group - which encompasses Universal, HCI Group, United Insurance, Heritage and Federated National - had been impacted by the storms, but the resultant reinsurance rate increases at 1 June should not concern investors.

"A portion of their coverage...

